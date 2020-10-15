In Throwback Pic, Irrfan Clicks Babil Khan by the Lake

Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29 early this year. His memory lives on through his elder son Babil, who keeps sharing throwback moments of the late star on his social media handle. In a latest entry on Instagram, Babil posted a lovely throwback image in which Irrfan lies on the ground and clicks his son's photograph by the lake.

Captioning the lovely image of the father-son duo, Babil wrote, "Switching places by the lake. I love the way you shake my soul still. I took that jump you know, funny it was waiting outside my door still. You said “that’s all you have to do.” I leapt off a little too late, but I did in memories of you (sic)."

There has been much speculation about Babil entering the showbiz like his father. Opening up on the same, Babil had shared on social media, "I have a lot to offer. A lot that is intricately different from what my father offered. I am humble because it is true that my upbringing is the only reason that I even have a chance to create a platform where we can really create an impact. Although if i stay in his shadow, my brother, how will we evolve to do bigger things."

He added, "So this mentality of staying in his shadow should be left behind and we must accentuate his legacy to a place where we as a team (the performer and the audience) are at a more evolved level, you know what I mean? If we stay in his shadow then what's the point of him working so hard if we can't break our potential out of his shadow and into our own realm."

Another user asked Babil, "You want to do acting. Or you have other dreams?" To this Babil wrote, "Hopefully I will go where my wishes take me. Actor, director, musician, producer and something to do with physics. These are my aspirations."