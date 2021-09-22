In Throwback Picture, Actor Ileana D’Cruz Sunbathing in Bikini

Actor Ileana D’Cruz has 13.1 million on her Instagram handle and she shares glimpses of her life with her fans regularly. The actor also sets the internet on fire with her bold pictures. Continuing the tradition, Ileana has shared a stunning photo once again. In this throwback picture, the actor can be seen sunbathing in a bikini.

Ileana is seen without make-up in the picture and is wearing a pendant. In the caption to the picture, Ileana wrote that she is longing for the sunny days again. The post has received lots of comments. Actor Nargis Fakhri left several emoticons on the picture, while VJ Maria Goretti said that on the occasion of International Peace Day, she just wants to say that Ileana looks awesome in a two-piece.

Fans, too, weren’t too behind and they praised Ileana’s beauty and expressed their love for the actor. While a user called her very charming, another said she was “so hot". A third user wrote: “wowww”.

Ileana entered the entertainment industry in 2006 and she has also worked in Tamil and Telugu cinema. She made her Bollywood debut with “Barfi" in 2012, which also had Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra.

She was last seen in the Abhishek Bachchan starrer film ‘The Big Bull’, which was based on the life of stockbroker Harshad Mehta. Ileana will soon be seen with actor Randeep Hooda in the film ‘Unfair and Lovely’ and her fans are eagerly waiting for her to return to the big screen again.

