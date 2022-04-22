In Throwback Video From 2020, Shriya Saran Flaunts Her Baby Bump

Tollywood actor Shriya Saran is currently basking in the success of her latest blockbuster RRR. However, that is not what we are here for. She recently shared a throwback video with her fans, and it’s not from the sets of a film. Shriya has shared an adorable video of herself from the time she was pregnant with her little daughter. The video is now taking the internet by storm.

The Oopiri actor shared the clip on Instagram stories on Monday with the caption, “2020 looking back.” In the video, the actor can be seen cheerfully dancing and flaunting her baby bulge.

Shriya married her long-term Russian partner Andrei Koscheev in an intimate ceremony in 2018. The couple kept their pregnancy news private and were blessed with a daughter in 2021. The actor made waves last year when she posted a photo of her one-year-old Radha on social media.

Shriya spends a lot of time having fun with her daughter. She recently shared a few photos of herself playing with her daughter. She captioned the picture, “Grateful. Blessed morning.”

Shriya was most recently seen in SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR, a major blockbuster. The film not only grossed a ton of cash but also catapulted Indian cinema to new heights. Shriya portrayed the part of Ram Charan’s mother in the film, and she garnered excellent feedback from the public.

Shriya has been keeping herself very busy with her forthcoming flicks Tadka, Naragasooran, Kabzaa, and others. Tadka is directed by Prakash Raj and stars Shriya Saran, Tapsee Pannu, Nana Patekar, and Ali Fazal in prominent parts. Prakash Raj Productions and Movie Makers Inc. are producing this rom-com Hindi drama.

Naragasooran, helmed by Karthick Naren, also stars Aravind Swamy, Shriya Saran, Aatmika, Sandeep Kishan, and Indrajith Sukumaran.

