In Tribute to Lata Mangeshkar, Actress Hemangi Kavi Underlines Unique Similarity

September 28, 2022, marks the 93rd birth anniversary of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. The super-talented singer has rendered an immense contribution to the film industry, enchanting millions of her fans with her nightingale voice. From Lag Jaa Gale, Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai, Pia Tose Naina Laaga Re, to Jiya Jale, Lata Mangeshkar’s songs can still be heard, floating from every household.

Several celebrities and politicians are remembering the late singer on her birth anniversary. Actress Hemangi Kavi also seems to have followed the same route.

Hemangi shared a black-and-whit vintage picture of Lata Mangeshkar. She also penned down a long and emotional note, paying respect to the late singer. In the post, Hemnagi added a special;l connection that she shares with Lata Mangeshkar.

“If someone asks me what is divine, I’ll say, ‘this voice’ which is magic, pure, soft, liquid. What is this voice? Eternal? What is this sound? Our fate is that the century in which this voice was born, we were born in the same century! We are blessed…” read Hemangi’s post.

“We little people have some similarities with such great people. It would take me 10 births to have a similar voice. But how blessed I felt to know that your first and real name is ‘Hema’. Happy Birthday to Hema / Lata Mangeshkar!” the actress concluded.

For the unversed, Lata Mangeshkar’s original name was Hema Mangeshkar. Yes, that’s correct. Lata’s father Deenanath Mangeshkar who acted in numerous Marathi theatres named her daughter Hema, not Lata when the singer was born in 1929.

However later, Deenanath changed her name to Lata after getting inspired by one of his theatricals, Bhaaw Bandhan, where there was a character named Latika.

In her long Instagram post, Hemangi Kavi highlighted this lesser-known fact about Lata Mangeshkar. The actress showed her gratitude by expressing that even though it would take her a lifetime to master the voice of Lata, she feels blessed that they both have the tiny similarity of sharing the first name.

Leaving the entire nation teary-eyed, Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last on February 6, 2022. She was 92.

Meanwhile, talking about Hemangi, the actress was last seen in the Marathi drama Tamasha Live opposite actor Siddhartha Jadhav. Currently, she has collaborated with director Ravi Jadhav for an upcoming web series.

