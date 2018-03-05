English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
In Twitter Post, Irrfan Khan Reveals He is Suffering From a Rare Disease
In a Twitter post, the 51-year-old actor said he and his family were jolted by the knowledge of his illness, and requested his fans and followers not to speculate about his health.
File image of actor Irrfan Khan (Image: AP)
Mumbai: Irrfan Khan on Monday said that he is suffering from a rare disease and will share details when there is a conclusive diagnosis.
In a Twitter post, the 51-year-old actor said he and his family were jolted by the knowledge of his illness, and requested his fans and followers not to speculate about his health.
"Sometimes you wake up with a jolt with life shaking you up. The last fifteen days, my life has been a suspense story. Little had I known that my search for rare stories would make me find a rare disease. I have never given up and have always fought for my choices and always will.
"My family and friends are with me and we are working it out the best way possible. In trying times, please don't speculate as I will myself share with you my story within a week - ten days, when the further investigations come with a conclusive diagnosis. Till then, wish the best for me," Irrfan wrote.
On February 21, the actor's spokesperson had released a statement, saying that he has been diagnosed with a severe case of jaundice.
Next day, director Vishal Bhardwaj, who was scheduled to begin the shoot of his next, starring Irrfan and Deepika Padukone, postponed the filming of the project citing health concerns of his lead actors.
