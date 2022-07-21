In Vacation Mode, Gayatri Datar Looks Gorgeous in Yellow Crop Top

Besides being a brilliant actress, Marathi diva Gayatri Datar ticks all the boxes right as far as her fashion is concerned. Her recent pictures from her vacation in Himachal Pradesh provide ample proof of this. She looked every bit fashionista in a yellow crop top. She shared a slew of pictures and wrote, “Shooting with this background all day every day”.

She left her hair open in soft waves while posing for these snaps. Gayatri paired her top with blue jeans and colour-coordinated shoes. Filmmaker Chandrakant Gaikwad wrote, “Omg” and attached eyes with hearts emoticon. Actress Purnima Dey also expressed her admiration for the Meter Down star.

A user also congratulated her on the completion of Tula Pahate Re’s 3 years. The show narrates the story of a rich businessman Vikram Saranjame. Vikram gets attracted to one of his employees Esha. Esha also reciprocates his feelings after he helps her family. Her family is not having a good financial situation. After being helped by Vikram, she is thankful to him. They finally get married but Vikram has a hidden secret.

Tula Pahate Re started on a promising note but soon courted a lot of criticism.

Coming back to the pictures shared by Gayatri, fans loved the picturesque view as well. Others dropped a lot of heart emoticons.



Besides these pictures, what fascinates fans is Gayatri’s fitness regimeN. They were left awestruck as Another Planet actress tried flexing at 14000 feet. Followers applauded her dedication to fit lifestyle.



Apart from these vacation snaps, her song Nako Ha Bahana was also admired by followers.

