In Valentine's Day Episode, Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath Lead Characters Come Closer

The Valentine’s day episode of the popular TV show Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath will show its two lead characters Neha and Yash are coming closer to each other. Yash is played by actor Shreyas Talpade and the character of Neha is played by Prarthana Behere. The Instagram page, @trpmarathi, which tracks the Marathi TV industry, has shared a promo of the show.

The audience of Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath loves the chemistry of Yash and Nehar. Yash has already confessed his love to Neha, but she has not accepted his love. With new situations introduced by the show makers, Neha has started falling in love with Yash.

The promo, shared by the TRP Marathi Instagram page, shows that Neha and Yash met in the garden. They are recognised as Mr and Mrs Chaudhary by a few elderly men walking in the park. Seeing them together, everyone insists on taking a photo.

This is when Yash puts his hands on Neha’s shoulder and comes closer to her. The episode will be broadcasted today, February 14, in a Valentine’s Day special.

Yash has been trying to persuade Neha for the last few days. Neha’s behavior seems to have changed after an accident in which Yash saved her.

Now the audience is eager to see Neha and Yash together as a couple. The two will find it hard to be a couple as Simmi remains a major obstacle. Fans, however, say they are excited to see Yash and Neha’s on-screen chemistry. The role of Simmi, the antagonist in Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath, is being played by Sheetal Kshirsagar. She has created a niche for herself with this character

Apart from Yash and Neha, the character of Pari Kamat, daughter of Yash and Neha, is much loved by the audience. The role is played by Myra Vaikul.

