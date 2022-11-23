In Venkat Prabhu's Custody, Naga Chaitanya Looks Fierce and Unstoppable

Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya has delivered some groundbreaking performances for us to enjoy. His powerful on-screen presence and excellent dialogue delivery have made the South heartthrob a favourite among many. Naga Chaitanya celebrates his 36th birthday today, November 23.

The actor, who kept his admirers on their toes after the announcement of his latest film NC22, gave fans a sweet surprise on his birthday. Naga Chaitanya NC22’s title and first-look poster have been unveiled, taking fans on a frenzied joyride. The film has been titled Custody.

Director Venkat Prabhu, who has helmed this Naga Chaitanya-starrer made the revelation by sharing the poster on his official Twitter handle. “Let’s be the change we want to see in the world! Happy bday bro. Chay Akkineni, let the hunt begin!” read his intriguing tweet.

The poster shows Naga Chaitanya, in a fierce avatar. The interesting frame captures our favourite Chay, wearing a police uniform. He is surrounded by a group of policemen, who throng him from all sides, pointing guns at him. Despite the men seemingly trying to overpower Chay by shoving and pushing him, the actor flashes an intense yet subtle grin. His grim and fiery expressions, along with the scars, indicate that he is unstoppable, ready to make the unbelievable happen. The tagline of the movie poster reads, “You must be the change you wish to see in the world.”

As soon as the title and poster of Custody were announced, fans’ excitement knew no bounds. They rushed to the comments to share their reactions. “Wow. This hunt will haunt Tollywood” lauded one user. “Sir it’s lit. Very promising sir. Wishing you a Blockbuster Success. And Hearty welcome to TFI,” commented another. Tamil actor Prasanna was also left amazed by Custody’s poster. Showering praise on director Venkat Prabu, Prasanna wrote, “Superb poster machi.”

According to India Today, Naga Chaitanya had announced that he has joined hands with director Venkat Prabhu for his next. The filming process, conducted in Hyderabad was also wrapped up at a brisk pace. Telugu actress Krithi Shetty is going to be the female lead in the film. Arvind Swami, Priyamani, Sampath Raj, Sarathkumar, and Premgi, among others, also star in Custody.

Bankrolled under the banners of Silver Screen, Custody is produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi. The upcoming action entertainer marks Naga Chaitanya’s first bilingual film. As per reports, Custody is slated to hit the big screen next year in 2023 in Tamil and Telugu languages.

