In Video: Man Who Issued Rape Threat to Vijay Sethupathi’s Daughter Apologises on Twitter

Last week, actor Vijay Sethupathi received a threat on the social media that his daughter will be raped if takes up the lead role in Sri Lankan spinner Muttiah Muralitharan's biopic "800". Now the video apology of the Twitter bully is being shared across social media platforms.

Apologising for his distasteful remark, the man in the video admits posting the rude comment against the actor’s daughter and says he was mentally frustrated due to sudden unemployment during the pandemic. He also mentioned that he was upset over Vijay Sethupathi taking up the biopic and he sent out the tweet in a rage but now he realises what he did was wrong. Keeping in mind, his family's well-being he blurred his face and asked for forgiveness from the actor.

Sethupathi's decision to take the film had met harsh reaction from fans and political parties alike. Tamil fringe groups and political parties sympathetic to the Liberation Tigers for Tamil Eelam (LTTE) demanded that Sethupathi leave the movie, due to Muralitharan's political stand, which is allegedly in favour of the Sri Lankan regime.

Following the severe backlash, he opted out of the film. Sethupathi had said that everything is over as regards his presence in "800", after Muralitharan, in a statement, said that he had requested Sethupathi to leave the project since he is being pressured by some groups.

Speaking to reporters, Sethupathi said everything is over and that is why he had tweeted 'thanks' and 'vannakam' after posting Muralitharan's statement.