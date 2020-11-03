In Video: Shah Rukh Khan's Kids are 'Mighty Impressed' as He Gets Grandest Birthday Wish at Burj Khalifa

One of the world's tallest building, Burj Khalifa was lit up in celebration of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who turned 55 on Monday. In the grandest birthday wish, the Dubai skyscraper displayed a happy birthday message along with the stills of the actor from his films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Don and RaOne among others.

Delighted with the gesture, the actor took to his social media accounts to share a thank you note with a photo of himself in front of the Burj Khalifa. In his post, he mentioned his kids Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan and AbRam are 'might impressed'. He wrote: "It’s nice to see myself on the biggest and tallest screen in the world. My friend #MohamedAlabbar has me on the biggest screen even before my next film. Thanks & love u all @burjkhalifa & @emaardubai . Being my own guest in Dubai... my kids mighty impressed and me is loving it!"

It’s nice to see myself on the biggest and tallest screen in the world. My friend @mohamed_alabbar has me on the biggest screen even before my next film. Thanks & love u all @BurjKhalifa & @EmaarDubai. Being my own guest in Dubai... my kids mighty impressed and me is loving it! pic.twitter.com/qXUB6GERc0 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 2, 2020

Bollywood celebrities Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra shared a video of SRK enjoying the moment in front of the Burj Khalifa. Take a look:

Also, on Monday evening took to his verified Twitter account and shared a video thanking fans for showering him with love on his birthday. The actor in his video mentioned the names of a few of his fan clubs across the nation and thanked them for their love and wishes on his birthday. However, he is even more happy with his fans who have been doing some social work, trying to help people amid the ongoing pandemic.

In his video, the actor says: "Hi everybody, this is to thank you for all the wonderful wishes that I have been getting on social media and how much love you guys are spreading... to all the loving fans and all the boys and girls. More than wishing me on my birthday, I know some of the work that you boys and girls have been doing, giving your time and resources to people who are in need right now, in these times, the PPE kits that you have been doing, the blood donations that have been happening, going and helping out people everywhere, I think that's the most wonderful work we can do because you can't be a loverboy like me without spreading love! So, thank you all of you for spreading the love."

Thank you all... hope to see you soon again. Stay safe... Love always! pic.twitter.com/oSw7qLP6bE — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 2, 2020

Shah Rukh in his video, also promised his fans to get together for a "bigger and better party" next year, saying "56 is better than 55"!