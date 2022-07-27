In Viral Video, Rakhi Sawant Parks Car In Middle Of Road, Causes Traffic Congestion

Rakhi Sawant, the entertainment queen, never fails to make us laugh with her antics. However, a video of Rakhi’s automobile causing massive traffic congestion on a busy route while she posed for the cameras went viral recently.

Video footage of Sawant pointing at other vehicles stuck in the traffic jam and stating, “Jahan hum khade hote hai line wahi se shuru hoti hai. Ruk jao,” came into discussions on the social media platform Instagram.

Viral Bhayani shared the video showing the drama queen, making her way to the car in the footage. Her vehicle was parked in the middle of the road, causing other motorists to halt.

According to police, the incident occurred in Andheri West, and the vehicle belonged to a person known to Sawant. After the Andheri Lokhandwala Oshiwara Citizens’ Association shared the video on Twitter, Mumbai Police said they would look into it.

According to The Times of India, the Mumbai Police have now issued an e-challan on the actress’s car.

Netizens began trolling her as soon as the video was shared. “Road tera baap ka hai kya,” one social media user commented. “Chalan banwa diya tumne bhai, wait kro ab kl ka,” the second remarked. The third individual asked Mumbai Police to investigate the incident and take appropriate action against her.

Rakhi Sawant previously spoke with News18 about dealing with trolls, saying, “If you won’t troll us, how will we become stars? Troll us. What can you do? At max, you will abuse us. You won’t kill me. If everyone will talk good about us, we might get diabetic. We should have some karela and neem in life too. A person improves with trolling. That’s not going to happen to me. You will change but I won’t. I will be the way I am. I do not hurt anyone, I am very honest and I am an entertainer.”

