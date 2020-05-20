In Wake Of Manmeet Grewal's Suicide, TV Star Nia Sharma Slams TV Producers For Not Paying Dues

Nia Sharma has slammed TV producers for not paying the actors and crew their dues in the wake of actor Manmeet Grewal's suicide due to unemployment and financial woes.
Nia took to Instagram to write a strongly worded social media post, calling out producers for non-payment of dues.
Now, the actress has spoken at length about it in an interview with Hindustan Times. “If I start taking names of those struggling because of pending dues, the list will go on. Paying a few lakhs may take time, but imagine an actor I know has been struggling for months to get Rs 70,000 payment. Every time he visits the producer’s office, he’s given another date,” she said.
Not that I knew him, but the news about his suicide owing to his financial crisis is disturbing! (Needless to mention Migrants’ plight in the news everyday) Now, was he the only one going through it? No! Every living being is. I know many of my friends(Actors) that haven’t been paid since last year or more with rents and EMIs mounting, work this year clearly being halted indefinitely, everyone’s losing patience somewhere. I know, Producers have bigger risks and problems to deal with .. no clarity on the industry resuming Work any soon ,but still keeping up with the salaries of their huge staff , I totally respect that! Infact would thank them for generating thousands of jobs for us through the years, I could make a better life here. On that note, I’d just like to make a humble request on behalf of my fellow actors/ friends, other daily wagers that their dues be paid asap especially at a time when they need it the most so that we’re not waking up to more such Suicide Stories a few days or a month later!! I wish to be financially so strong one day that I myself could help people around. I rest my note.
Saying that at least six of her friends are going through similar issues due to the lockdown, she called out Cine and TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA). “We often work for 16 to 22 hours a day, and we deserve better. We aren’t salaried, neither can we do more than one show at a time. So where do we earn from? So much is being talked about other issues, but there’s not a word about those struggling in the TV industry,” she said.
