English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
In Wake of Pulwama Terror Attack, Rekha Bhardwaj and Harshdeep Kaur Pull Out of Event in Lahore
Singers Rekha Bhardwaj and Harshdeep Kaur have withdrawn their names from Shaan-e-Pakistan 2019 gala in Lahore in the wake of Pulwama terror attack.
Image courtesy: Instagram
Loading...
Singers Rekha Bhardwaj and Harshdeep Kaur have withdrawn their names from Shaan-e-Pakistan 2019 gala in Lahore next month in the wake of the Pulwama suicide bombing that killed 49 troopers.
Rekha, well known for her versatile tracks like Genda phool, Kabira and Ghagra, was a star attraction at the gala, where Indian and Pakistani talent would have shared the stage for a musical summit and awards night on March 21 and March 22.
"I cancelled our show to Pakistan immediately after the Pulwama attack," Rekha, who was due to travel with her team, told IANS.
Harshdeep, who has sung melodious numbers like Heer and Dilbaro, confirmed to IANS that she will also not be a part of the event in Lahore.
Nevertheless, the show, where Pakistan's Javed Bashir will be producer and director of music, will go on.
"We have no news on Rekhaji and Harshdeep Kaur," Rehan Babar of Aden Rehan PR and Management Soultions, official PR Partners of the event, told IANS from Lahore when asked if they will be going ahead with the event.
"'Shaan-e-Pakistan' is about promoting fashion, music, art and culture and bringing Pakistan and India together on these platforms. It has nothing to do with politics and everything to do with promoting peace and love through art and culture. Regardless of the current political tensions, Shaan-e-Pakistan is still very much going ahead and on course to take place in March 21 and 22," Babar added.
The February 14 terror attack has had a direct impact on cultural ties between India and Pakistan.
While the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has announced a diktat saying Indian filmmakers must not release their films in Pakistan and that no collaboration with Pakistani talent must be pursued, veteran actress Shabana Azmi and her lyricist-writer husband Javed Akhtar axed their visit to Karachi to take part in centenary celebrations of Shabana's poet-father Kaifi Azmi.
Bollywood film Total Dhamaal will also not release in Pakistan.
In fact, Rekha's multi-faceted husband and filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj was also planning travel to Pakistan for research on the Netflix series Midnight's Children, based on Salman Rushdie's novel. However, as of now the plan of the web series' showrunner stands cancelled, said a source in the know.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Rekha, well known for her versatile tracks like Genda phool, Kabira and Ghagra, was a star attraction at the gala, where Indian and Pakistani talent would have shared the stage for a musical summit and awards night on March 21 and March 22.
"I cancelled our show to Pakistan immediately after the Pulwama attack," Rekha, who was due to travel with her team, told IANS.
Harshdeep, who has sung melodious numbers like Heer and Dilbaro, confirmed to IANS that she will also not be a part of the event in Lahore.
Nevertheless, the show, where Pakistan's Javed Bashir will be producer and director of music, will go on.
"We have no news on Rekhaji and Harshdeep Kaur," Rehan Babar of Aden Rehan PR and Management Soultions, official PR Partners of the event, told IANS from Lahore when asked if they will be going ahead with the event.
"'Shaan-e-Pakistan' is about promoting fashion, music, art and culture and bringing Pakistan and India together on these platforms. It has nothing to do with politics and everything to do with promoting peace and love through art and culture. Regardless of the current political tensions, Shaan-e-Pakistan is still very much going ahead and on course to take place in March 21 and 22," Babar added.
The February 14 terror attack has had a direct impact on cultural ties between India and Pakistan.
While the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has announced a diktat saying Indian filmmakers must not release their films in Pakistan and that no collaboration with Pakistani talent must be pursued, veteran actress Shabana Azmi and her lyricist-writer husband Javed Akhtar axed their visit to Karachi to take part in centenary celebrations of Shabana's poet-father Kaifi Azmi.
Bollywood film Total Dhamaal will also not release in Pakistan.
In fact, Rekha's multi-faceted husband and filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj was also planning travel to Pakistan for research on the Netflix series Midnight's Children, based on Salman Rushdie's novel. However, as of now the plan of the web series' showrunner stands cancelled, said a source in the know.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Tuesday 12 February , 2019
61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
Thursday 14 February , 2019 Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
Sunday 10 February , 2019 Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Tuesday 12 February , 2019 61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kim Kardashian Flaunts Her Most Revealing Gown From Designer Thierry Mugler's 98' Collection
- Amazon Apple Fest: Discounts on iPhone X, XR, MacBook Air, iPad Pro And More
- Why So Serious? Artist Makes Eminem Finally 'Smile' and the Results are Truly Horrifying
- All is not Well Between Alia Bhatt and Beau Ranbir Kapoor? The Actress Answers
- 'Go Finish Household Chores': What is it Like to be Female PUBG Player in India
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results