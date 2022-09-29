In White Lehenga, Ketika Sharma Looks Nothing Short of an Angel

Telugu actress Ketika Sharma knows how to slay when it comes to fashion. For her latest photoshoot, Ketika donned a floral white patterned lehenga designed by Apeksha. She looked magical in her round blouse. Earrings by Salima’s, the house of QC, further elevated her look. Ketika left her hair loose and sealed her look with dewy makeup.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ketika (@ketikasharma)

In another set of shoots, she put on a yellow co-ord set designed by Prevasu Couture. She looked like a glam sunshine girl as she vibed with warm yellows. Ketika’s middle-parted hair was left untied. Her skin gave hints of glow followed by a pink nude lipstick and filled-in eyebrows.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ketika (@ketikasharma)

On the work front, Ketika’s recent movie Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga hit the theatres on September 2. The movie will hit the digital streaming partner, Netflix, on Dusshera. Directed by debutant Gireesaaya, the film featured Vaishnav Tej, Naveen Chandra, Subbaraju, and Ali Basha. Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga garnered mixed responses from the audience. It felt that the first half was decent but the second half was a bottle of old wine in a new flask.

Top showsha video

The story is about two rival classmates who always remain at loggerheads. Situations changed when both of them again landed at the same medical college. Last year, the actress worked in Lakshya directed by Santhosh Jagarlapudi.

Despite the appearance of the National film awardee Naga Shaurya, the sports drama could not fly high. Lakshya revolves around the story of an archer who wants to represent India. The movie recounts his journey. The audience lambasted the makers for not focussing on the screenplay.

As far as her career is concerned, Ketika Sharma is going through a difficult phase following three consecutive flops.