In White Pantsuit, Rashmika Mandanna's Dazzling Appearance At Awards Night

Rashmika Mandanna became the talk of the town, once again, after she shared a streak of photos from her latest photoshoot on Instagram. In the photos, the actress can be seen donning a voguish white pantsuit, paired with a black belt, which she wore to an awards night. On December 16, the actress attended the Grazia Young Fashion Awards 2022 in Mumbai. The Pushpa star graced the red carpet of the awards night in the white pantsuit, leaving fans gushing over her style.

Rashmika complemented her outfit with minimal gold accessories and a pair of black stilettos. For makeup, she opted for a pink base, nude lipstick, sharp contour, and highlighter for a dewy look. A messy hairdo tied in a loose bun rounded off her glamorous look. Along with posting the photos on Instagram, the actress captioned her post, “An evening well spent…@graziaindia.”

Her pictures were quick to go viral and command the attention of several social media users, who flooded the comments section of her post with oodles of praise. One user wrote, “Your stylish look is your attitude and Your beauty is enough to describe your personality.” Another gushed, “I’ve heard about seven wonders of the world and the 8th just showed up.” A third user remarked, “Looking like had a blackbelt in Kumphu.”

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in the Bollywood film Goodbye, which marked her debut in the Hindi film industry. Now, the actress is all set to feature in another Bollywood film, titled Mission Majnu. The upcoming film stars Rashmika Mandanna and Sidharth Malhotra in the lead roles.

In addition to that, Rashmika will be seen playing the leading lady in Thalapathy Vijay’s family drama Varisu. She also has Pushpa: The Rule, directed by Sukumar, and Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, in her kitty.

