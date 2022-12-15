In Year-Old Car Accident Case, Court Orders Probe Against Actor Mahesh Manjrekar

Actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar is a known face of the Marathi cine industry and is currently hosting Bigg Boss Marathi Season 4. However, there’s some legal trouble brewing for him. A case in connection with his car accident on the Pune-Solapur highway has been filed against the Dabangg actor.

Last year, Mahesh Manjrekar’s car had an accident with Kailas Satpute, the head of Sant Rohidas Ashram School on the Pune-Solapur highway. Regarding this incident, a complaint has been filed by Kailash, who has claimed that Mahesh Manjrekar made a defamatory statement against him at the time. He registered the case with the Tembhurni police in this regard. Accordingly, the Madha Court of Pandharpur has ordered Tembhurni Police to investigate the case in detail.

Kailas Satpute and Mahesh Manjrekar, the founders of Sant Rohidas Ashram School Tembhurni, met with the accident near Yavat village on the Pune-Solapur highway. During this incident, Manjrekar made a defamatory statement against Kailas and the news is currently going viral all over the internet.

Now justice Gandhi has ordered the Tembhurni police to conduct an inquiry against Manjrekar.

Earlier, a case was registered against him over the movie Nay Varan Bhat Loncha Kon Nai Koncha. He was accused of depicting offensive images of children. At that time, a case was also registered against him under IPC section 292, 34, POCSO section 14 and IT section 67, 67B.

On the professional front, he was last seen in the Telugu language comedy horror film Katha Kanchiki Manam Intiki. The film was directed and written by Chanakya Chinna and bankrolled by Monish Pathipati under the banner of MP Arts. The movie also featured Trigun, Pujitha Ponnada, and Vinod Kumar in the lead roles.

