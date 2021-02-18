Inaaya Naumi and Taimur Ali Khan are all Set to Welcome the Newest Addition to the Pataudi Family

Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to welcome her second baby with husband and actor Saif Ali Khan in February. The couple had announced the pregnancy in August 2020. While the entire family is certainly more than excited to welcome the new baby, Kareena’s first child Taimur Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan’s daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu can't wait to play with the new family member. Given the cutesy bond the brother-sister duo share, it looks like the new baby will have an interesting siblings to play and share secrets with.

In the snap, Tim and Inni can be seen enjoying their breakfast together. The littles one beaming with joy can be seen in a fun mood as they pose for the lens. In the background of the photo, one can also spot Tim and Inni’s dads.

The more than adorable snap one can see Taimur and Inaaya, attempt a pout. The bro sis duo are seen seated on a jigsaw mat and have quite a few toys in front of them.

Who said gym ball is not for children? Adults use the gym ball for their training but for Taimur and Inaaya, the big blue ball is a good prop for posing. They both have their hand on cheek with the arm rested on the ball.

Looks like Taimur and Inaaya are die hard DC fans. In a photo which has been clicked in an office, Inaaya can be seen rocking her Justice League face mask while Taimur looks cute in his Batman costume.

Taimur and Inaaya are also pro at spending time together during their outdoor play time. The little ones can be seen having a gala time on the swings. The candid photo has captured their true expression in the moment.

The brother-sister duo are seen playing in a splash pool. Both Tim and Inni have tried to strike the same pose for the camera in their swim wear. The cutesy photo has been clicked using a date filter on Instagram.

Taimur is a loving brother and this photo is proof! In the snap, one can see how cutely he is holding his sister. The fun element of the photo, however, is the expression of the two of them.

It is always not all play, little Tim and Inni also are also partners in study time. As can be seen, the two of them are totally hooked on to a story book. Even though they have a book each in hand, Tim looks more interested in the story in Inaaya’s book.

In the snap, Taimur can be seen doing his bro duties by sitting right behind a toy bike as he watches his little sister ride it. The photo has been clicked outdoors are the two of them look beyond cute in it

The blast from the photo features Taimur and Inaaya when they were very young. Both of them have chubby cheeks and very cute looks in the photo. It looks like they are both sitting in a toy car.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that Kareena can be admitted to the hospital for delivery at any time now. Ahead of her delivery, her mother Babita and sister Karisma Kapoor paid a visit to the actress at her new home in Mumbai. Karisma and Babita were clicked arriving at Kareena's new place late at night.

Kareena and Saif got married in 2012 and welcomed Taimur in December 2016. Saif also has two children-- actor Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan with ex-wife Amrita Singh.