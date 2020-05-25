Inaaya Singing Happy Birthday for Papa Kunal Kemmu on Her Toy Piano is the Cutest Thing on Internet

May 25 marks the birthday of Bollywood actor Kunal Kemmu. The actor is celebrating his lockdown birthday in the company of wife Soha Ali Khan and their daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Despite the lockdown and isolation, the mother-daughter duo is making sure to make the day special for Kunal.

Celebrating her Papa's birthday, little Inaaya decided to take charge of her pink toy piano. Trying to strike the right chords, the baby girl looked adorable as she sang “Happy Birthday, Dear Papa”. Her song even mentioned Kunal being born in a hospital, some crocodile and Inaaya.

The video of the cute wish was recorded and shared by Soha, who captioned it, “Happy birthday @khemster2”.

















Soon after Bollywood celebs rushed to comment section to shower love and happiness on the little munchkin. While singer Ankur Tewari and actor Neha Dhupia dropped heart emojis, Sophie Choudry wrote, “No wish can compare to that @khemster2 but happy happy bday”.

In another comment, Veere Di Wedding star Shikha Talsania quipped, “Could I please book her to please perform this very rendition for my birthday?”

Soha’s sister-in-law and Inaaya’s aunt Karishma Kemmu mentioned, “Did she say in the hospital with crocodile? Cutie”.

In other picture shared by Soha in her Instagram stories, we can see Inaaya presenting a gift to her dad, who looks quite happy and surprised. The “best gift ever” had a framed painting, with the words “Best Papa Ever” written on it.

