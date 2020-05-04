MOVIES

Inaaya with Kunal Kemmu is Example of 'How to Raise Happy Child', Soha Ali Khan Shares Pic

Bollywood actress Soha Ali Khan on Sunday uploaded a happy snap of her husband Kunal Kemmu and their daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu on Instagram. The clip speaks volumes about their deep bond.

Through the picture, the actress has revealed the secret behind raising a happy child. Captioning the image, the 41-year-old actress wrote, “How to raise a happy child,” and tagged her hubby in the post.

Since being shared online, the image has received appreciations from Soha’s fans and friends.

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Bachchan and Bollywood director Zoya Akhtar drooped heart emojis in the comment section, while actress Sameera Reddy wrote, “That is super adorable”.

Earlier the Rang De Basanti actress had shared a snap of Kunal and Inaaya actively taking part in household chores. “It’s just a ‘matar’ of time #lockdown #stayhome #staysafe #twopeasinapod,” read the caption.

Meanwhile, due to the COVID-19 induced lockdown, Soha has urged her fans to join her in providing rations to 50,000 migrant workers stuck in Dharavi.

“Covid 19 has struck Dharavi, Asia’s largest slum in Mumbai. The only way to stop it spreading is if people stay home. Please support us to provide rations to 50,000 migrant workers without income and food during the lockdown. Click on the link to donate,” Soha had tweeted.

