Inaugural Edition of 3-Day Kashi Film Festival Begins in Varanasi on Monday

The first ever edition of the Kashi Film Festival will kickstart in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh on Monday. The three-day will be held for the first time and will give a new direction to the construction of film city in UP.

The festival will be inaugurated on December 27 at 04 pm by Tourism, Culture, Charitable Affairs Minister Dr Neelkanth Tiwari and Apoorva Chandra, Secretary, Government of India, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. The first day of the event will see performances by Manoj Joshi, comedian Raju Srivastava and singer Kailash Kher.

On the second day, Anurag Tahkur, Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting will be the chief guest. In the evening that day, Hema Malini will be giving a special performance. There will be an panel discussion on the topic Music and Geet - Virasat of Banaras earlier in the day.

On the third day, there will be a panel discussion on the topic “Uttar Pradesh as an important center for film production and the potential of regional cinema. Later in the day, singer Ravi Tripathi and actor and politician Ravi Kisan will be entertaining the audience.

The Kashi Film Festival will take place ahead of the beginning of the construction work on the ambitious film city project in the state of Uttar Pradesh, which is likely to start in Sector-21 of the Yamuna Expressway Development Authority (YEIDA) area of Gautam Budh Nagar district in January 2022.

The project, the construction of phase I of which will cost around Rs 65,000 crore, is likely to provide employment to 15,000 people.

