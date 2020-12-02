Inception Star Elliot Page Comes Out as Transgender, Netflix, IMDB Update Changed Name

Oscar-nominated actor Elliot Page, the star of Juno, Inception and The Umbrella Academy, came out as transgender Tuesday in an announcement. Page announced he is a gender non-binary transgender person in a heartfelt social media message on Tuesday. "I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer," Page said in a statement on social media.

However, Page will continue to play the role of cisgender woman Vanya Hargreeves in The Umbrella Academy, the Netflix series about a family of superheroes that's become one of the streaming service's biggest hits. Vanya's superpower involves unleashing force through the use of sound. There are no plans to change the character’s gender, insiders told Variety.

Page's credited name has already been updated on The Umbrella Academy's IMDB page. Netflix is also in the process of updating Page's name in the metadata across all titles he is involved with that are available to watch on the streaming service, another insider said.

The 33-year-old actor shot to fame for his leading role as the title character in the comedy-drama film Juno (2007), playing the title character, an independent-minded teenager confronting an unplanned pregnancy. The role won Page a Best Actress Oscar nomination.

Page said his decision to come out as trans, which also involved changing his first name, came after a long journey and with much support from the LGBTQ community.

“I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self,” Page wrote. “I’ve been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community. Thank you for your courage, your generosity and ceaselessly working to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place.”

The announcement was celebrated widely on social media by LGBTQ rights advocates and many in the film industry.