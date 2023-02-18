Income Tax officials on Friday reached Malayalam star Mohanlal’s apartment in Kundanoor, Kochi, to record his statement in relation to producer Antony Perumbavoor’s case. Income Tax department officials asked the star to reveal his business deals and transactions with producer Antony Perumbavoor.

The I-T department is investigating the irregularities in Income Tax Return filing by producer Antony Perumbavoor. Quizzing Mohanlal was a follow up of the investigation after the I-T officials conducted searches at the film producer’s residence in December 2022 for possible tax evasion, unauthorised cash transfers and investment in real estate. The residences and offices of producers Antony Perumbavoor, Anto Joseph and Listin Stephen were searched by the I-T Department.

As per reports, the officials questioned the actor about his business dealings with Perumbavoor, who has produced a number of films featuring the actor in the lead roles under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas. They also wanted information on the actor’s foreign investments. The department had earlier discovered that the investments and income of movie stars, who had come under their scrutiny, did not match the records of their stated income.

Mohanlal is gearing up for his directorial film Barroz: Guardian of Treasures- 3D. He has teamed up with South African music director Mark Milan, who has worked on Hollywood movies including Deep Blue Sea 3, Traitor and Eye in the Sky. Mohanlal announced the development on Twitter, “Team Barroz welcomes musical genius Mr Mark Kilian onboard!”

In March 2022, Mammootty, Priyadarshan, Fazil, Prithviraj and other well-known actors from Malayalam cinema attended Mohanlal’s launch of Barroz, his directorial debut. The fantasy movie Barozz, which Mohanlal has also produced, will be shown in 3D. The screenplay for Barozz has been written by Jijo Punnoose, who is best known for the movie My Dear Kuttichathan. The movie’s teaser suggests that the movie will be finished on a big budget.

In addition to Mohanlal, the movie also has actors like Maya, Sara Vega, Guru Somasundaram, Tuhin Menon, Komal Sharma, and Padmavathi Rao. The Barozz team also includes editor A Sreekar Prasad and cinematographer Santhosh Sivan.

