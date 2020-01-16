Income Tax Raids at Actress Rashmika Mandanna’s Residence: Reports

The income tax officials have conducted a search-and-seizure operation at actress Rashmika Mandanna's residence in Virajpet, Kodagu district in Karnataka, say media reports.

A team of officials from Bengaluru are said to have landed up at her house at around 7:30 in the morning. However, there is no information about whether the actress was in the house or not, The Hindu reported.

The south film actress, popularly known as the 'Karnataka Crush', made her acting debut with the Kannada movie Kirik Party in 2016. So far, she has starred in eight feature films and has many more in her kitty. Her most recent film Sarileru Neekevvaru, opposite Mahesh Babu, is in the theatres now.

At the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Rashmika said that she has been continuously working for three years without break and doesn't wish to do it again.

"In the past three years, I have not taken a break. I have fallen sick four times in two months and this is the nature saying 'take it slow'. I am stressing my body and mind," Rashmika had told IANS.

"Right now I am doing four films at once. I don't want to do this anymore. I want to do a maximum of one or two films at a time. I can give in a lot more and it makes sense. In a week if I get my Sundays off, I am not asking for a huge thing. I think my body needs that break," she said.

She will be seen next in Bheeshma opposite Nithiin. The romantic drama is helmed by Venky Kudumula and will hit the big screen on February 21.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.