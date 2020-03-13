Income Tax Search at Actor Vijay's Residence Concludes, Officials Say He Paid All Taxes

Income Tax department reportedly conducted searches at Tamil actor Vijay's residence, which concluded on Thursday evening.

Post the searches, it is reported that nothing significant was recovered from his property and the actor paid the necessary taxes from the earnings of his recent films Bigil and Master.

"For Bigil, he received Rs 50 crore as salary and for Master he received Rs 80 crore. For both films, Vijay has paid the necessary taxes," The News Minute quoted a senior official in the I-T department as saying.

Earlier in February, income tax officials had interrupted the shooting of his Tamil film Master that was happening at the coal mines in Neyveli. Officials took the actor to his Chennai house for inquiry after they found some unaccounted transactions between Anbu Chelian and him.

Vijay, popularly called Thalapathy, reportedly submitted his documents during the investigation that lasted for more than 24 hours and cleared the probe.

It is reported that along with Vijay, the department also conducted searches at properties of the AGS group which was backing the film and on the properties of film financier Anbu Chezhiyan on February 5. Over 20 locations related to the AGS Group, which include AGS Cinemas and AGS Entertainment were also searched.

The report claims that the team recovered unaccounted cash worth Rs 77 crore from Chezhiyan’s properties along with some documents, promissory notes and post-dated cheques which were taken as collateral security.

Meanwhile, fans of actor Vijay are eagerly waiting for his film Master, which is slated to release on April 9.

Master has an ensemble cast of Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Arjun Das, Gouri G Kishan, and others. The film has music scored by Anirudh Ravichander, and the film is produced by Xavier Britto's XB Film Creators.

Follow @News18Movies for more