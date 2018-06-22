Incredibles 2 Movie Review: Fun, Thoughtful and Engaging, the Return of Supers is Worth-Watching

The supers are back, bringing the similar family dynamics and an upgraded fun ride. Disney's Incredibles 2 bring back the red and black suited family back on the screen after a long gap of 14 years and give it a boost, both in the relation of powers and the patent superhero action with a thrilling climax.The film begins exactly where it ended in the prequel, with the Incredibles fighting the evil, while superheroes remain illegal. Then comes Winston Deavor (Bob Odenkirk), a superhero fan who wants to help bring supers back. He calls forth Elastigirl to join him on his mission, enlisting her to commit public acts of crime-fighting and introduces her to his sister Evelyn. As Helen goes off to bring supers back on the map, Mr Incredible, Bob, struggles with a more domestic duty of being the in-house parent. Meanwhile, on the mission, Helen confronts the Screenslaver – a mysterious villain who hijacks screens in order to project hypnotic images that can brainwash people.Director Brad Bird once again presents her understanding of the animated superhero genre in an engrossing manner. The heroes are again indispensable, but humane and it is that balance between powers and emotion that brings the humour on screen. The addition in the crowd is Jack-Jack, the infant son of Bob and Helen, who we discovered had powers in the last film, only to find out that was just a glimpse. The infant is gifted with an incredible potential of a dozen superhero abilities, name it and the cute bundle of flesh can do it all.It's interesting how Bird plays with the women dynamics in the film, making Elastigirl the face of this mission and Evelyn as this genius brain behind the curtain. Also to be noted is Mr Incredible's vanity and doubt, though coming in terms with them after a brief struggle with his inner prejudice.With a PG rating, the film appeals to a generation which has grown in the times of Marvel and DC juggernaut, and in turn provides a relief from the intense world of moral in a simple yet thoughtful way. It crashes in the nostalgia for the elders and brings an animated, adorable freshness in the crowded superhero universe for the young ones.Though, to be fair, the film does feel slightly strenuous right before the climax as a replay of the original film’s tale of a superhero family working to prove its relevance. However, superhero fatigue doesn’t exist when there’s a compelling story to be told.Overall, Incredibles 2 is a charming, adorable and a fun-filled sequel of a Disney classic. Was the decade-long wait worth it? Yes. Should we wait for the third instalment? Maybe. Only if they explore more on Jack-Jack powers and don't let him grow up.PS: Enter the theatre early to experience Disney's short film Bao. The meaningful short is adorable and heart-warming at the same time. Disney has made its own Baghban and this will make of tear-up because of its cuteness, rather than drama.