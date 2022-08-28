Ind vs Pak Asia Cup: Kartik Aaryan Turns Cheerleader For Men In Blue, Watches Match With His Adorable Dog

The India vs Pakistan match, as part of the Asia Cup 2022, is underway and fans from across the country are rooting for the men in blue. Kartik Aaryan is no different. The actor took to Instagram and shared a video revealing that he is watching the match with his adorable pet dog. To top it off, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star also wore a blue tee, matching the colour of the Indian cricket team’s jersey.

In the video, his excited dog was seen barking while Kartik also looked pumped up for the match. Sharing the video, Kartik wrote, “Katori aur main ready hain !! #IndvsPak.” He also shared a picture of an Indian and Pakistani fan from the venue along with his caption, “Cmon India.”

Fans took to the comments section and joined him to cheer for India. “Insha’Allah INDIA will win,” a fan wrote. “India hi jetegi,” added another.

Earlier in the evening, newly debuted Bollywood actor Vijay Deverakonda was also seen cheering for India. The Liger actor headed to Dubai to promote his film at the match. He doubled up as a presenter, joining Irfan Pathan and Wasim Akram on the field as they spoke about the match.

During their chat, Vijay spoke about Virat Kohli playing his 100th international T20 match and said, “When I just came on the field, the way people were cheering on Virat Kohli, I did not understand where I exist. Meaning I used to consider myself a superstar, but Virat is the real superstar. I am excited to see him play the 100th T20.”

Meanwhile, Kartik has been busy with his upcoming projects. Kartik is currently shooting for Rohit Dhawan’s Shehzada alongside Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal and Manisha Koirala. It is a remake of the Telugu film ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’, which starred Allu Arjun in the lead. He also has Freddy and Satya Prem Ki Katha in the pipeline.

