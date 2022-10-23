Ind vs Pak: Shah Rukh Khan-Rajinikanth Fever Takes Over T20 Worldcup Match, Fans Do The Lungi Dance

India vs Pakistan: The highly anticipated T20 Worldcup clash between India and Pakistan is currently underway in Australia. While fans back home are giving their Diwali preparations a break and cheering for men in blue by sitting in front of the television, Indian fans in Australia turned the stadium into their dance floor and cheered for the Indian squad by dancing on Shah Rukh Khan’s song Lungi Dance which is a tribute to Rajinikanth.

Videos from the Melbourne Cricket Ground have surfaced online showing a big group of fans wearing the iconic blue jerseys and dancing their hearts out to the Chennai Express song. While some were seen replicating the hook step, many were seen performing bhangra. Check out the video below:

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh and Rajinikanth are yet to reveal if they are watching the highly-anticipated match this year. Nevertheless, several other stars such as Ranveer Singh and Varun Dhawan were seen cheering for the men in blue.

India won the toss and the Indian skipper, Rohit Sharma opted to field first. The Indian team restricted Pakistan to a total of 159, setting a target of 160. At the time of reporting, 10 overs down, India has crossed the 50-run mark but has lost four wickets. Hardik Pandya and Virat Kohli are in the middle, chasing the target.

As for Shah Rukh and Rajinikanth, they are busy with their upcoming films. SRK has three films in the making — Pathaan with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, Jawan directed by Atlee and co-starring Nayanthara and Dunki helmed by Rajkumar Hirani and co-starring Taapsee Pannu.

Rajinikanth, on the other hand, is busy with the filming of his upcoming film Jailer. The film is being shot in Chennai and Shah Rukh recently visited him on the sets of the film.

