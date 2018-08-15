Independence Day 2018: From Big B to Ranveer, B-town Celebs Extend Wishes on the Occasion
As the nation celebrates its 72nd Independence Day, Bollywood celebrities too shared their wishes to mark the occasion.
Here's what the Bollywood celebrities tweeted:
Amitabh Bachchan: We are independent and congratulations on our Independence Day.
T 2900 - स्वततंत्र हैं हम ; और स्वतंत्र दिवस की अनेक अनेक शुभकामनाएँ ; और पूज्य बाबूजी की एक कविता इस अवसर पे ।।🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🌹🌹 pic.twitter.com/iMe9KM2k8o— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 14, 2018
Anupam Kher: Happy Independence Day my fellow Indians! I have just started to learn piano and the first tune I wanted to learn was our national anthem. Here is my very amateurish attempt but with 100 per cent dedication to the spirit of our motherland. Jai Hind. Bharat Mata Ki Jai.
#HappyIndependenceDay my fellow Indians!! I have just started to learn piano and the first tune I wanted to learn was our #NationalAnthem. Here is my very amateurish attempt but with 100% dedication to the spirit of our motherland. Jai Hind. 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 #BharatMataKiJai pic.twitter.com/9dbyyepJVf— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) August 15, 2018
Ranveer Singh: Our young nation is the very future of the world! Happy Independence Day.
Our young nation 🌍 is the very future of the world !!!!! #HappyIndependenceDay 🇮🇳 🇮🇳 🇮🇳 🇮🇳 🇮🇳 🇮🇳 🇮🇳 🇮🇳 🇮🇳 🇮🇳 🇮🇳 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/C5Dj1Mg77i— Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) August 15, 2018
Akshay Kumar: Freedom is never free. Let us salute all those who fought for our freedom and to those who fight for us day and night at the borders to keep us safe. Let us not take their sacrifices for granted and always work towards a better India. Happy Independence Day.
Freedom is never free. Let us salute all those who fought for our freedom and to those who fight for us day and night at the borders to keep us safe. Let us not take their sacrifices for granted and always work towards a better India. Happy #IndependenceDayIndia— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 15, 2018
Yami Gautam: This Independence Day, let's tak' a moment to think about those who tirelessly fight to ensure that we truly get to feel safe and secure. Tag the brave hearts you know who protect us, and together let's thank them! Happy Independence Day.
This Independence Day, let’s take a moment to think about those who tirelessly fight to ensure that we truly get to feel safe and secure. Tag the brave hearts you know who protect us, and together let's thank them! #HappyIndependenceDay 🇮🇳@adgpi @IAF_MCC @indiannavy pic.twitter.com/Xj1RGcTdrt— Yami Gautam (@yamigautam) August 15, 2018
Nimrat Kaur: Remembering all those who gave up their present for the today we live. Here's embracing o'r 72nd year of independence with the hope that our freedom is celebrated with the responsibility and the promise of a tomorrow which we will be proud of. Jai Hind. Happy Independence Day.
Remembering all those who gave up their present for the today we live. Here’s embracing our 72nd year of independence with the hope that our freedom is celebrated with the responsibility and the promise of a tomorrow which we will be proud of. #JaiHind🇮🇳 #HappyIndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/eRqvhTs1Nn— Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) August 15, 2018
Suniel Shetty: Let unity empower the strength of the nation. Happy Independence Day.
Let UNITY empower the STRENGTH of the NATION. #HappyIndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/MBuzTqq6ZM— Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) August 15, 2018
