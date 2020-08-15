Independence Day 2020: 5 Web Series with Patriotic Themes to Watch Today

Independence Day is round the corner and people must have started making plans as it is falling on the weekend. If situation across the country was normal, they would go out of station or organise gatherings of family and friends. However, in light of the COVID-19 situation, people are advised to stay at home to protect themselves from the novel coronavirus.

You can celebrate this Independence at home watching some web series with patriotic themes.

The Test Case (ALTBalaji)

Featuring Nimrat Kaur, Akshay Oberoi, Atul Kulkarni, Rahul Dev and Anup Soni, The Test Case is the story of a woman who trains among male officers of the Army to join the special forces. Directed by Vinay Waikul and Nagesh Kukunoor, the web series seems to be inspired from American film G.I. Jane (1997).

The Family Man (Amazon Prime Video)

Helmed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, The Family Man is a story of a middle-class man who secretly works as an intelligence officer and portrays himself as a normal government servant. The web series is full of suspense and shows how the protagonist spoils the plan of terrorists to cause destruction. It stars Manoj Bajpayee and Priyamani.

The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye (Amazon Prime Video)

The web series tells the story of men and women who joined Subhash Chandra Bose-led Indian National Army and sacrificed their lives in the service of the nation. Directed by Kabir Khan, The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye features Sunny Kaushal and Sharvari.

Special Ops (Disney+ Hotstar)

Special Ops revolves around two main characters, one is the officer with Research and Analysis Wing and the other is a terrorist. The officer, looking at the pattern of attacks, believes that the same terrorist is behind all the events. He deploys his secret agents to find the whereabouts of that terrorist. The series stars Kay Kay Menon in the lead role and is created by Neeraj Pandey.

Bose: Dead/Alive (ALTBalaji)

The web series is based on the book, India's Biggest Cover-up by activist Anuj Dhar. It chronicles the events that took place in the life of Subhash Chandra Bose. Helmed by Pulkit, Bose: Dead/Alive stars Rajkummar Rao in the lead role.