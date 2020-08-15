Independence Day 2020: Celebrate The Historic Day With These 5 Patriotic Songs

India celebrates its 74th Independence Day on Saturday. People are used to celebrating this day as a festival with greater enthusiasm. But unlike other years, this year the celebrations will be low-key due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, we can celebrate the special day while maintaining social distancing. We can sit at home, watch films based on the life of freedom fighters and listen to patriotic songs to remember the sacrifices of our great soldiers.

Here’s a playlist to match the sentiments of the moment and make you feel proud of our country:

Aye Watan

The track from the film Raazi is sung by Sunidhi Chuahan. The music composition is by Shankar Ehsan Loy. The lyrics were penned by Gulzar. The movie featured Vickey Kaushal and Alia Bhatt in lead roles.

Teri Mitti

It is a tribute to soldiers of the Battle of Saragarhi, which took place in 1897. The song was composed by Arko Pravo Mukherjee, penned down by Manoj Muntashir, and sung by B Praak. The song is from Akshay Kumar-starrer Kesari.

Thare Vaste

This song is from the film Parmanu. The powerful lyrics penned by Sachin Sanghvi gives goosebumps every time you listen to it. The track was sung by Divya Kumar. The music has been composed by Sachin-Jigar.

Hindustani

The power-packed patriotic song is from the film Street Dancer 3D. The music has been recreated by Harsh Upadhyay. Some of the famous singers have given their voice to the song including Shankar Mahadevan and Udit Narayan.

Vande Matram

Sung by Daler Mehndi, Tanishka Sanghvi & Divya Kumar, this track never fails to evoke the spirit of patriotism among people. The rap portion was done by Badshah. The music composition is by Sachin – Jigar. The song is from Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer ABCD 2.