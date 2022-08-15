Independence Day 2022: 5 Web Series with Patriotic Themes You Should Watch on August 15

HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY 2022: It’s been 75 years since India got independence from British rule and with each passing year, the celebrations feel more special. For the last three-four decades, Indian cinema has showcased the story of the country’s freedom struggle in many ways. Filmmakers have portrayed the lives of freedom fighters onscreen in such amazing ways that they always stir the feeling of patriotism among us. Not just the events leading to India’s independence in 1947 but also the wars where our armed forces saved the country act as the base for numerous films and web-series.

So, as India marks 75 years of Independence, don’t miss out on a chance to watch some of the popular patriotic theme web series to celebrate the day. Here is a list of five web series you can binge-watch.

P O W Bandi Yuddh Ke

This Nikkhil Advani and Gideon Raff-directed series is about two Indian soldiers who were captivated following the Kargil war. They return home after 17 years, and while they work to resume their normal lives, the Indian government wants to reveal the dark secret that has been hovering over them.

The Family Man

In the well-known spy thriller The Family Man, Manoj Bajpayee plays the lead role. Manoj portrays the role of Srikant Tiwari in this drama, an agent of the National Investigation Agency who is tasked with saving the country from terrorist attacks. To protect his family and the nation, he camouflages as a regular employee at a business office to hide his true job from his family.

Bard of Blood

The 2019 show, Bard of Blood, features Emraan Hashmi, Sahiba Bali, Sobhita Dhulipala, Paniza Rahnama, and Kirti Kulhari, among others. This suspenseful web series is based on the identically named book by Bilal Siddiqui. It’s a spy show with all the right turns and twists to keep you glued to the screen.

Special OPS

This two-season series aims to keep you on the edge of your seat. The focus of the show is Himmat Singh, a member of the Research and Analysis Wing who finds patterns in terrorist acts. He thinks that a single person is responsible for all of the incidents.

Code M

Rajat Kapoor and Jennifer Winget co-star in Code M. The actress plays the role of Indian Army lawyer Monica Mehra who uncovers a conspiracy plot while looking into a case involving a military encounter.

