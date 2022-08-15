Independence Day 2022: Bollywood Movies That Will Evoke the ‘Deshbhakt’ in You

HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY 2022: On this August 15, India will celebrate its Independence Day as the nation completed 75 glorious years of freedom from the British Raj. This year, August 15, falls on Monday, serving us a long weekend to celebrate the historic occasion with our near and dear ones. The struggle for freedom was hard and it took the lives of many brave hearts and warriors.

While you must have heard the spine-chilling tales from your grandparents or read about them in books, there’s no better way to relive them through the art of cinema. Grab your popcorn, and celebrate Independence by binge-watching these movies, which are sure to evoke a sense of patriotism.

Uri

Starring Vicky Kaushal, Kirti Kulhari, and Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar’s Uri will evoke the feeling of nationalism in you. The 2019 movie is based on the surgical strike that was carried out in Pakistan as a retaliation of the attack done in Kashmir’s Uri in 2016. Lakshya

Directed by Farhan Akhtar, the film is based on events during the 1999 Kargil War. Hrithik Roshan played the lead, while Preity Zinta was paired opposite him. Amitabh Bachchan was also seen in a pivotal role. Chak De India

Shimit Amin’s movie narrates the story of an ex-hockey captain, Kabir Khan, played by Shah Rukh Khan, who trains the Indian women’s hockey team for the World Championship, despite being termed a traitor. Khan makes it clear to his team players that their country comes first before anything else. Raazi

Keep your country above everything, including yourself is what Alia Bhatt starrer Raazi shows. The film, based on Harinder Sikka’s novel Calling Sehmat, shows how an Indian spy (Bhatt) marries a Pakistani Army officer (Vicky Kaushal) prior to the Indo-Pak war in 1971. The song ‘Aye Watan’ from the movie will kindle a sense of pride and patriotism. Rang de Basanti

Starring Aamir Khan in lead, Rang De Basanti won millions of hearts. Rakyesh Om Prakash Mehra’s film featured a stellar cast including Soha Ali Khan, R. Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Kunal Kapoor, and Alice Patten. Rang De Basanti showed how a foreign student lands in India to fulfil her quest to document the story of Chandrashekhar Azad and other freedom fighters of the Indian revolutionary movement. This movie even bagged the National Film Award for Best Film. Sardar Udham Singh

Sardar Udham Singh starring Vicky Kaushal tells the story of a lesser-known Indian revolutionary, who assassinated Micheal O’Dwyer, Punjab’s former lieutenant governor, to take revenge against him for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

