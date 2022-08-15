Independence Day 2022: Rajinikanth, Dhanush Pen I-Day Wishes, Allu Arjun Holds Up Flag In Snow

It was a patriotic Monday for India as the country celebrated its 75th Independence Day. On the occasion, PM Narendra Modi urged citizens to proudly use an image of the National Flag as their display picture and mount the flag in their residences as part of his Har Ghar Tiranga campaign. Numerous stars from the South took things a notch higher and posted pictures holding up the flag in their hands.

Pushpa actor Allu Arjun shared a picture in which he proudly held on to the Indian flag at a snowcapped mountain. Sharing the picture, he wrote, “Happy 75th Independence Day . Deep respect to the sacrifices made by our freedom fighters . Vande Maataram.”

Mahesh Babu shared pictures with his daughter Sitara in which they were seen smiling with the flags in their hands. “One nation.. One emotion.. One identity! Celebrating 75 years of Independence! #ProudIndian #HarGharTiranga @amritmahotsav.” RRR star Ram Charan tweeted, “Wishing everyone a Happy Independence Day! Let us take a moment to thank all the freedom fighters who fought for us to enjoy the fruits of freedom. Makes me super proud to see the Har Ghar Tiranga initiative spreading far and wide. #HarGharTiranga #IndiaAt75.”

From the Tamil film industry, Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth and Dhanush wished fans via Twitter. “Wishing everyone a very happy Independence Day #JaiHind #IndiaAt75,” Rajinikanth wrote. “Happy Independence Day! #IndiaAt75

#சுதந்திரதினம்,” Dhanush wished.

Check out other stars who shared Independence Day wishes:

