Independence Day 2022: Top 10 Bollywood Songs That Will Evoke a Feeling of Patriotism in You

HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY 2022: Music is a constant in our lives, irrespective of the occasion. There is always a song that matches our mood and suits the situation, be it a celebration, a heartbreak, a new beginning, a religious event; you name it and Bollywood has made a song for you. It is said that many times music becomes our sole companion if we do not have someone to share our feelings with, or just want to enjoy our own company. Here is a list of patriotic songs tailor-made for Independence Day.

Des Mere, Des Mere, Meri Jaan Hai Tu from The Legend Of Bhagat SinghSung by A.R. Rahman and Sukhwinder Singh, this evergreen track should be on your playlist this Independence Day. Lehra Do from 83The song commemorates the never-say-never spirit of Indians and a historic moment of pride. It will surely give you goosebumps. Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon by Lata MangeshkarAny patriotic playlist is incomplete without this gem. It will move you from the core every time you listen to it Ye Jo Des Hai Tera from SwadesA.R. Rahman’s voice lends magic to the soulful lyrics, and one cannot miss listening to this song on Independence Day. Des Mere from BhujSung by Arijit Singh and written by Manoj Muntashir, this one will evoke feelings of love for your country. Bharat Humko Jaan Se Pyara Hai from RojaA beautiful rendition from Hariharan, the song celebrates India’s rich culture and religious diversity. Jai Hind Ki Sena from ShershaahThe energetic track from the biography of Vikram Batra makes us realize what a soldier goes through to safeguard us. Mera Rang De Basanti Chola from ShaheedThe song released in 1965 is still listened to today, because of its thought-provoking, impactful lyrics. Main Lad Jaana/Challa from UriThis high-octane track from the Vicky Kaushal starrer will definitely increase your ‘josh’ (enthusiasm) for the day, and uplift your mood. Ae Watan from RaaziSunidhi Chauhan’s voice is like honey for the ears in this meaningful song from an equally engaging movie.

