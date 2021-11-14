'Independence was Bheek' Remark: Kangana Needs Treatment Not Award, Says DCW Chief

Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal on Friday slammed Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut for her remarks on the country’s independence. Ranaut had kicked off a row on Thursday by declaring that India attained “real freedom" in 2014, when the Narendra Modi-led government came to power, and describing the country’s Independence in 1947 as “bheek", or alms.

“The freedom attained due to Bhagat Singh, Azad and Gandhi seem like ‘bheek’ to her and she calls ‘satta ki ghulami’ (being a slave to those in power) real freedom. Did she get a national award for such thinking?" Maliwal tweeted in Hindi, while sharing Ranaut’s video clip in which she made the comments.

Kangana Ranaut Looks Sexy In Slit Sequinned Dress, See Diva Ooze Hotness In These Pics

भगत सिंह, आज़ाद और गांधी की आज़ादी इन्हें भीख लगती है और सत्ता की गुलामी का मज़ा ले उसे असल आज़ादी बताती हैं. ऐसी सोच के लिए ही राष्ट्र पुरस्कार मिला है? pic.twitter.com/qOyNsglirO — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) November 12, 2021

In another tweet, Maliwal said she had written to President of India demanding that her Padma Shri be revoked. “She deserves treatment not award," Maliwal wrote about Ranaut.

कंगना रनाउत ऐसी महिला है जिसे गांधी भगत सिंह की शहादत मज़ाक़ लगती है और लाखों लोगों की त्याग तपस्या से हासिल आज़ादी भीख लगती है! इसको पुरस्कार की नही इलाज की ज़रूरत है! मैंने राष्ट्रपति को पत्र लिखा है कि तुरंत रनाउत का पद्म श्री वापिस लेके उसपे राष्ट्रद्रोह की FIR होनी चाहिए! pic.twitter.com/GqlwwUSpfK — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) November 14, 2021

Ranaut was recently awarded the Padma Shri and the National Film Award for Best Actress for her performances in Manikarnika: Queen of Jhansi and Panga.

After stoking controversy, Ranaut said she will return her Padma Shri if proven wrong over her statements.

(With PTI inputs)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.