Inder Kumar's Wife Says Actor was Victim of Nepotism, Names 2 Bollywood 'Big Shots' in Post

Sushant Singh Rajput's demise has flared up the debate about nepotism and elite groups in Bollywood, again. Following the actor's suicide, many from the industry have come out and shared their struggle as an 'outsider' and how they are shunned by various groups.

Now, late actor Inder Kumar's wife Pallavi has taken to social media to call out nepotism in the Hindi film industry. Reportedly, in a long post, shared by her on Instagram, she says that before the actor passed away, he went to two Bollywood 'big shots' asking for work. Apparently, Inder kept requesting projects from them for 15 days and their managers told him that there was no work for him every single time.

"These days everyone is talking about.. Nepotism.... Just like Sushant Singh Rajput my husband late actor Inder Kumar achieved his fame on his own. He was at a peak in 90s. Before he passed away I still remember he went to 2 people big shots asking for work as help (sic)," she writes in her post, reports The Times on India.

She goes on to name Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar of promising her husband of help but later their managers ignored and blocked his calls. "Can one imagine and believe dat there has not been any work available in these two production houses (sic)," she wrote.

In her post, Pallavi writes that nepotism needs to stop as people are dying and "these big shots are still not understanding the effect". She also hopes that the government would take strict action against them.

Take a look:

On July 28, 2017, Inder Kumar died after a cardiac arrest at his residence in Mumbai. He was seen in supporting roles in Hindi films such as Wanted, Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge, Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye and Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi.

