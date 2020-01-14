Take the pledge to vote

India and Bangladesh to Co-produce A Film on Sheikh Mujib

India has extended its support to establish a film city in Bangladesh and also have technical exchange between NFDC and BFDC.

January 14, 2020
India and Bangladesh to Co-produce A Film on Sheikh Mujib
A formal MoU for the co-production of a film on Banga Bandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was inked today.The film, to be directed by eminent director Shyam Benegal, will be released as part of centenary celebrations of Banga Bandhu.

MoU between National Film Development Corporation, India & Film Development Corporation, Bangladesh, signed in the presence of I&B Minister Prakash Javdekar and Bangladeshi counterpart Muhammad H Mahmud.

India has extended its support to establish a film city in Bangladesh and also have technical exchange between NFDC and BFDC.

Interestingly, this is the first official visit of a Bangladeshi minister after CAA bill was passed. A couple of visits of Bangladeshi Ministers were cancelled after this bill was passed.

