India and Bangladesh to Co-produce A Film on Sheikh Mujib

A formal MoU for the co-production of a film on Banga Bandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was inked today.The film, to be directed by eminent director Shyam Benegal, will be released as part of centenary celebrations of Banga Bandhu.

MoU between National Film Development Corporation, India & Film Development Corporation, Bangladesh, signed in the presence of I&B Minister Prakash Javdekar and Bangladeshi counterpart Muhammad H Mahmud.

India has extended its support to establish a film city in Bangladesh and also have technical exchange between NFDC and BFDC.

Interestingly, this is the first official visit of a Bangladeshi minister after CAA bill was passed. A couple of visits of Bangladeshi Ministers were cancelled after this bill was passed.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.