India Bans TikTok: Nia Sharma, Kushal Tandon, Tina Datta, More Celebs Welcome Govt's Move

The government of India banned 59 Chinese mobile applications, including top social media platforms such as TikTok, Helo and WeChat, to counter the threat posed by these applications to the country’s “sovereignty and security,” it said in a press release late on Monday.

Several celebrities of the TV fraternity including Nia Sharma, Amrita Rao, Tina Datta, Kushal Tandon, Kamya Panjabi have lauded the government’s move to ban the Chinese app.

Nia Sharma took to Twitter to share a screenshot of the ban announcement on TV and wrote, "Thank youu for saving our country. This Virus named Tik tok should never be allowed again!"

Thank youu for saving our country. This Virus named Tik tok should never be allowed again! https://t.co/qYEYmOYaSv — NIA SHARMA (@Theniasharma) June 29, 2020

Actor Kushal Tandon and 'Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki' actress Kamya Punjabi also hailed the government's decision to ban the app. Tina Datta also said

Amrita Rao tweeted, "Trust the decision of banning some apps by the GOI, in the best interest of our country's security, besides Social Media addiction and Mental health are known enemies .. Just a break from them may help detox and introspect!! #BanTikTokInIndia #BanTiktok #dataprotection."