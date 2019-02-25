English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
India-based Documentary Wins at Oscars, Green Book Best Picture, Bradley Cooper Loses Best Actor Award to Rami Malek
The complete list of Oscar winners 2019, surprise wins and snubs at the 91st Academy Awards and a recap of Game of Thrones first season in today's entertainment highlights.
The 91st Academy Awards turned out to be quite a delight for India as the UP-based documentary film Period. End of Sentence emerged winner in the Best Documentary short category. In a nod to girl power, Indian producer Guneet Monga, who has executive produced the film, was hopeful that the win will lead to more menstrual hygiene access for women.
Alfonso Cuaron won the Best Director Award for his Mexico-based drama Roma, as Green Book took home the Best Picture award. Actor Rami Malek won the Best Actor trophy, while Bradley Cooper's A Star Is Born took home only one trophy. Read on for more about the Academy Awards and other entertainment news from the day.
India’s only connect at the Oscars this year, Period. End of Sentence, shot in UP's Hapur, has won the Best Documentary Short award at the 91st Academy Awards. The film, directed by Iranian-American filmmaker Rayka Zehtabchi, was co-produced by Indian producer Guneet Monga’s Sikhya Entertainment. The documentary is based on the topic of the deep stigma associated with menstruation.
Alfonso Cuaron won two Oscars for Roma - one in Best Cinematography and other in Best Foreign Language film. As the world celebrated with the winners, the disappointment was not lost on many, especially the snubbed contenders. Olivia Colman (The Favourite) outshone Glenn Close (The Wife) to win the Best Actress in a Leading Role award, while A Star Is Born managed to earn just one Oscar trophy for Best Original Song Shallow.
Karan Johar ended season 6 of Koffee With Karan with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. When Karan asked Kareena if she’d also want to foray into Hollywood like Priyanka, the 38-year-old actress said, “I can’t, I have always said that. I am too deeply rooted somewhere here, my family, my love, everything is here and now of course my child.”
While you are waiting for the final season of Game of Thrones to release in April, here's how you can refresh your memory of the previous seasons. We are running a season-wise recap of the show every week.
Indra Kumar's money chasing laugh-riot Total Dhamaal is raking in the moolah for real. The film has managed to collect Rs 62.40 crore within three days of its release. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, a major section of the film's success could be attributed to its strong "word of mouth" publicity.
