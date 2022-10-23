India Beats Pak: Vicky Kaushal Thanks Neighbour Virat Kohli For Diwali Gift, Anushka Sharma Reacts

Actor Vicky Kaushal was one of the many Bollywood stars who showered Virat Kohli with love after his impressive performance helped India beat Pakistan in the T20 World Cup match on Sunday. The Indian cricketer made an outstanding 82-run score to help India chase the 160-run target set by Pakistan.

The Manmarziyaan star, who is also Virat Kohli’s neighbour in Mumbai, took to Instagram and shared a video in which he praised the cricketer for his performance. Sharing a video of the winning moment, Vicky thanked Virat for the epic birthday gift.

“‘Even the Gods wanted a game like this!’ What a beauty of a knock by the absolute KING. @virat.kohli Grit. Composure. Belief. Thank you for the Diwali gift #TeamIndia @indiancricketteam,” he captioned the video. Anushka Sharma was among the many people who liked the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

For the unversed, Anushka had confirmed that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are her and Virat Kohli’s neighbours when she congratulated them on their wedding last December. “Congratulations to both you beautiful people! Wishing you guys a lifetime of togetherness, love and understanding. Also glad you are finally married so that now you can move into your house soon and we can stop hearing construction sounds @katrinakaif & @vickykaushal09 (sic),” she said at the time.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Meanwhile, Virat got a big shoutout from Anushka after his match-winning spell. The actress, who is shooting for Chakda Xpress in Bengal, took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures of the winning moments from the match along with a long note of appreciation.

She revealed that their daughter Vamika watched Anushka scream and dance ‘wildly.’ “I have just watched the best match of my life I can say and although our daughter is too small to understand why her mother was dancing around and screaming wildly in the room, one day she will understand that her dad played his best innings that night which followed after a phase that was tough on him but he came out of it stronger and wiser than ever before!” she wrote.

Read all the Latest Movies News here