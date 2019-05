India Celebrates Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 with Funny Game of Thrones Inspired Memes

The Lok Sabha Elections 2019 concluded on May 23, with an overwhelming majority win to Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party. While people were busy celebrating the massive victory of in General Elections 2019, netizens could not help but notice a striking similarity between Lok Sabah Elections 2019 and Game of Thrones. The popular TV show Game of Thrones (GoT), which came to an end this Sunday, inspired many to make memes for the Indian elections based on the show's characters.Comparing Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati to Daenerys Targaryen and Union Minister Smriti Irani to Cersei Lannister, Twitterati had their share of laugh with Game of Thrones-inspired memes. Here's a look at some of them:When Daenerys Targaryen was compared to Mayawati for being the ‘Bua’ who got defeated. And Jon Snow compared to former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav for having a roller-coaster ride. Sansa Stark is compared to West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress Supremo, Mamta Banerjee who gets to rule her state, but can’t rule the whole kingdom.Prime Minister Narendra Modi as Bran Stark for being ‘three-eyed raven’.When Bran Stark was compared to Congress.And the King who was promised.While it’s impossible for people like us to ignore these memes, Union Minister Smriti Irani, who defeated Congress President Rahul Gandhi from his home seat Amethi, also couldn’t stop her from sharing a story on Instagram with the caption, “Famous comebacks”. Today, Smriti Irani shared another Game of Thrones tag, which says, “The North Remembers.”While winning and losing are two sides of the same coin, these memes have definitely won the internet today.Follow @News18Movies for more(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)