Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Win
upa:
»
2-min read

India Celebrates Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 with Funny Game of Thrones Inspired Memes

While people were busy celebrating the massive victory of in General Elections 2019, netizens could not help but notice a striking similarity between Lok Sabah Elections 2019 and Game of Thrones.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 24, 2019, 12:10 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
India Celebrates Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 with Funny Game of Thrones Inspired Memes
Image courtesy: Twitter
Loading...
The Lok Sabha Elections 2019 concluded on May 23, with an overwhelming majority win to Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party. While people were busy celebrating the massive victory of in General Elections 2019, netizens could not help but notice a striking similarity between Lok Sabah Elections 2019 and Game of Thrones. The popular TV show Game of Thrones (GoT), which came to an end this Sunday, inspired many to make memes for the Indian elections based on the show's characters.

Comparing Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati to Daenerys Targaryen and Union Minister Smriti Irani to Cersei Lannister, Twitterati had their share of laugh with Game of Thrones-inspired memes. Here's a look at some of them:

When Daenerys Targaryen was compared to Mayawati for being the ‘Bua’ who got defeated. And Jon Snow compared to former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav for having a roller-coaster ride. Sansa Stark is compared to West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress Supremo, Mamta Banerjee who gets to rule her state, but can’t rule the whole kingdom.




Prime Minister Narendra Modi as Bran Stark for being ‘three-eyed raven’.




When Bran Stark was compared to Congress.




And the King who was promised.




While it’s impossible for people like us to ignore these memes, Union Minister Smriti Irani, who defeated Congress President Rahul Gandhi from his home seat Amethi, also couldn’t stop her from sharing a story on Instagram with the caption, “Famous comebacks”. Today, Smriti Irani shared another Game of Thrones tag, which says, “The North Remembers.”

View this post on Instagram

❤️

A post shared by Smriti Irani (@smritiiraniofficial) on



While winning and losing are two sides of the same coin, these memes have definitely won the internet today.

Follow @News18Movies for more
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram