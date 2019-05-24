English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
India Celebrates Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 with Funny Game of Thrones Inspired Memes
While people were busy celebrating the massive victory of in General Elections 2019, netizens could not help but notice a striking similarity between Lok Sabah Elections 2019 and Game of Thrones.
Image courtesy: Twitter
The Lok Sabha Elections 2019 concluded on May 23, with an overwhelming majority win to Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party. While people were busy celebrating the massive victory of in General Elections 2019, netizens could not help but notice a striking similarity between Lok Sabah Elections 2019 and Game of Thrones. The popular TV show Game of Thrones (GoT), which came to an end this Sunday, inspired many to make memes for the Indian elections based on the show's characters.
Comparing Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati to Daenerys Targaryen and Union Minister Smriti Irani to Cersei Lannister, Twitterati had their share of laugh with Game of Thrones-inspired memes. Here's a look at some of them:
When Daenerys Targaryen was compared to Mayawati for being the ‘Bua’ who got defeated. And Jon Snow compared to former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav for having a roller-coaster ride. Sansa Stark is compared to West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress Supremo, Mamta Banerjee who gets to rule her state, but can’t rule the whole kingdom.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi as Bran Stark for being ‘three-eyed raven’.
When Bran Stark was compared to Congress.
And the King who was promised.
While it’s impossible for people like us to ignore these memes, Union Minister Smriti Irani, who defeated Congress President Rahul Gandhi from his home seat Amethi, also couldn’t stop her from sharing a story on Instagram with the caption, “Famous comebacks”. Today, Smriti Irani shared another Game of Thrones tag, which says, “The North Remembers.”
While winning and losing are two sides of the same coin, these memes have definitely won the internet today.
GoT Finale = Loksabha Elections#Re #ElectionResults2019 https://t.co/8AO9gLWHwQ pic.twitter.com/MDEBNmwGaP— Sagar (@sagarcasm) May 23, 2019
