India Couture Week 2022: Netizens Brutally Troll Sara Ali Khan for her Ramp Walk

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most adored actresses in Bollywood. The Atrangi Re actress is a true fashionista and is known for making heads turn with her stunning looks. Recently, the glamorous diva walked the ramp for designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock at the FDCI India Couture Week.



Sara looked breathtaking in a heavily embellished blue sequin lehenga from Falguni Shane Peacock’s ‘Love Forever’ collection. Consequently, Sara’s pictures from the fashion show went viral on social media. Sara also shared gorgeous pictures from the fashion show on Instagram.



Sara’s post has been flooded with comments from her fans. Several fans have dropped heart emojis in the comment box and professed their love for the exquisite actress. However, a section of unimpressed netizens trolled Sara for her walk. One Instagram user wrote, “Why is she walking like a robot.” Another social media user wrote, “she couldn’t act and now she can’t walk”.

However, an overwhelming number of netizens praised Sara for her dazzling walk in the regal lehenga and called her a bona fide princess.

Sara knows how to amp up the oomph factor with her fashion game and leave her fans starstruck. In addition to her terrific on-screen performances, the young actress is famous for her incredible sartorial choices. Sara has cultivated a huge fan base through her acting chops and bubbly personality. The 26-year-old has cemented her place in the film industry in a very short period. Sara has won several hearts with her terrific work in films like Kedarnath and Simmba.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will be seen in Pawan Kripalani’s Gaslight. The film also features Chitrangada Singh and Vikrant Massey. Sara also has Vicky Kaushal’s Luka Chuppi 2 in her kitty. The film has been directed by Laxman Utekar and will release later this year.

