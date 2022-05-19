India First Country To Be Honoured At Cannes Film Festival: Union Minister Anurag Thakur

The 75th annual Cannes Film Festival started on May 17 and will continue until the 28th of May. More than 600 films will be screened which will include Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, Marathi, English and French films.

A total of 11 Indian celebrities from all over the country, led by Union Minister Anurag Thakur, represented India at the festival. Actors, Kamal Haasan, Madhavan, Parthiban, Deepika Padukone, Tamannaah, Director Pa. Ranjith, and composer AR Rahman will be participating in the Cannes festival.

Speaking of the inaugural function, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said that India was the first country to be honoured at the 75th Cannes Film Festival. Deepika Padukone is on the panel of judges for the festival. She had earlier attended the banquet. Her gold and black saree reflected the culture of India and caught everyone’s attention.

Deepika’s saree was designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee, a famous fashion designer. The trailer of Kamal Haasan’s Vikram has been released at the International Cannes Film Festival.

The special mention of the Cannes Film Festival was Tom Cruise, who is being hailed as the last superhero, keeping in mind he is 59 years old. Hero of Top Gun: Maverick, Tom Cruise landed on the festival venue and 8 fighter jets zoomed above, expelling smoke in red and blue to match the colours of the French flag.

The Hollywood hero explained why the movie never got to OTT platforms and was pushed back from 2019 to Wednesday evening when a very thrilling audience gave a six-minute standing ovation.

Cruise talked about how even as a kid he used to do the wildest things, like climbing the tallest tree, reminiscing about jumping off rooftops with a bedsheet as a parachute and more. Now known to be an ace pilot and famous for doing his stunts himself, Tom Cruise is hailed as one of the best actors in Hollywood despite his age.

