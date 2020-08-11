India From Above: Dev Patel to Talk About India in a New Series

Actor Dev Patel is set to work as a narrator of a two-part upcoming series on the small screen that will showcase unique stories from India from an aerial perspective.

The show is titled India From Above, and it explores the country from various geographical, cultural, technological and historical aspects. The series has been shot over one year and across four seasons for a comprehensive feel of India.

"With India from Above, we are all set to unveil some never-before-seen visuals of our country using cutting-edge aerial cinematography. unique view of India is sure to swell the hearts of our countrymen with Immense pride this Independence Day," said Anuradha Aggarwal, Head, Infotainment, English, and Kids, Star India said.

The two-part series will premiere on August 14 and August 15, on National Geographic channel.

Dev will be next seen in the historical drama The Green Knight. Directed by David Lowery, the film also stars Alicia Vikander, Joel Edgerton, Sean Harris, Barry Keoghan among others.

He recently received an Emmy nomination for his role in the Amazon Prime series Modern Love. Directed by John Carney, Modern Love is a series based on a column Modern Love that appeared in the New York Times, based on the real-life experience of the residents of the city. Dev played Joshua, a founder of a a dating app (based on Hinge founder Justin McLeod) who tells his love story to an interviewer, played by Catherine Keener.