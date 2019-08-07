'India Has Lost Its Extraordinary Leader': Bollywood Joins Nation to Remember Sushma Swaraj

New Delhi: Barely hours after celebrating the historic repeal of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status on Tuesday, former external affairs minister and senior BJP leader Sushma Swaraj passed away. She was 67.

Swaraj breathed her last at Delhi's AIIMS hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest, triggering a huge outpouring of grief from the political, entertainment and diplomatic world.

Several members of the Indian film fraternity, including Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, Lata Mangeshkar, Sanjay Dutt, Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor and Boman Irani, have expressed grief over Swaraj's demise, describing her as "an extraordinary leader".

Retweeting a post, which features a picture of Swaraj with him, Mr Bachchan wrote, "An extremely sad news! A very strong politician, a sociable person, a wonderful spokesperson. Prayers for a peaceful soul."

एक अत्यंत दुखद समाचार ! एक बहुत ही प्रबल राजनीतिज्ञ , एक मिलनसार व्यक्तिव , एक अद्भुत प्रवक्ता । आत्मा की शांति के लिए , प्रार्थना 🙏 https://t.co/TRikqtswd9 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 6, 2019

Sanjay Dutt recalled Swaraj’s kind nature, calling her demise "a great loss" for the nation.

RIP Sushma ji. Absolutely shocked and devastated to hear about her passing. She was always close to me and was extremely kind, since the early days. My heartfelt condolences to the family & our entire nation for this great loss. — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) August 6, 2019

Johar tweeted: "#RIPSushmaSwarajJi... an amazing leader, orator and minister..... condolences to the family."

Actor Riteish Deshmukh recalled Swaraj’s visit to the sets of his film.

I had the good fortune of meeting #sushmaswaraj ji (Minister I&B) in 2001 when she visited #RamojiFilmCity where @geneliad & me were shooting for our debut film #TujheMeriKasam-she blessed us & wished us success, as newcomers it energised & encouraged us-ThkYou for your grace mam — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) August 6, 2019

Here’s a look at how other celebrities paid tribute to Swaraj:

Deeply saddened...#SushmaSwaraj ji is and will always be remembered as one of the most respected and beloved leaders of our country. Her speeches in parliament, her empathy, her spirit, her kindness... what a remarkable and amazing human being. #RIPSushmaSwarajJi pic.twitter.com/kADsCOq6j8 — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) August 6, 2019

Deeply saddened by Sushma ji’s demise.The Music Fraternity will be indebted to her for magnificent defence of their rights in the Lok Sabha . You were an exceptional person Sushmaji. We will always remain thankful to you. — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) August 6, 2019

Deeply shocked and saddened to hear about Sushma Swaraj ji’s sudden demise. A graceful and honest leader, a sensitive and selfless soul, a keen understanding of music and poetry and a dear friend. Our former external minister will be remembered fondly. — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) August 6, 2019

A force of nature she was. Too young to go. Saddened to hear this untimely news. A nation’s loss. #SushmaSwaraj #RIPSushmaSwaraj — Boman Irani (@bomanirani) August 6, 2019

RIP. Sushma Swaraj ji. — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) August 7, 2019

India has lost its extraordinary leader, minister and personality.. May God bless her soul 🙏 #SushmaSwaraj — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) August 6, 2019

Deeply saddened that Sushma Swaraj has passed away.Inspite of political differences we had an extremely cordial relationship. I was 1 of her Navratans as she called us during her I and B ministership and she gave industry status to film. Articulate sharp and accessible. RIP — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) August 6, 2019

