'India Has Lost Its Extraordinary Leader': Bollywood Joins Nation to Remember Sushma Swaraj

Sushma Swaraj breathed her last at Delhi's AIIMS hospital on Tuesday after suffering a cardiac arrest, triggering a huge outpouring of grief from the political, entertainment and diplomatic world.

News18.com

Updated:August 7, 2019, 8:02 AM IST
'India Has Lost Its Extraordinary Leader': Bollywood Joins Nation to Remember Sushma Swaraj
Sushma Swaraj breathed her last at Delhi's AIIMS hospital on Tuesday after suffering a cardiac arrest, triggering a huge outpouring of grief from the political, entertainment and diplomatic world.
New Delhi: Barely hours after celebrating the historic repeal of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status on Tuesday, former external affairs minister and senior BJP leader Sushma Swaraj passed away. She was 67.

Swaraj breathed her last at Delhi's AIIMS hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest, triggering a huge outpouring of grief from the political, entertainment and diplomatic world.

Several members of the Indian film fraternity, including Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, Lata Mangeshkar, Sanjay Dutt, Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor and Boman Irani, have expressed grief over Swaraj's demise, describing her as "an extraordinary leader".

Retweeting a post, which features a picture of Swaraj with him, Mr Bachchan wrote, "An extremely sad news! A very strong politician, a sociable person, a wonderful spokesperson. Prayers for a peaceful soul."

Sanjay Dutt recalled Swaraj’s kind nature, calling her demise "a great loss" for the nation.

Johar tweeted: "#RIPSushmaSwarajJi... an amazing leader, orator and minister..... condolences to the family."

Actor Riteish Deshmukh recalled Swaraj’s visit to the sets of his film.

Here’s a look at how other celebrities paid tribute to Swaraj:

