India Inked: History's Biggest Election Pays Tribute to the Faceless Millions Who Organised Polls in 2019

Indian elections that we see unfold on TV channels are mostly about numbers, speeches, political rhetorics, and voters turnouts. But, beyond the long queues outside polling stations, the violence that sometimes takes over certain areas, the social media battles, the blame game over unfulfilled goals, and promises of new achievements by various parties, a huge machinery of millions of workers -- teachers, civil servants, policemen and women, bank officials, administrators, and volunteers -- work tirelessly to make elections happen, and uphold democracy in India.

In 2019, as TV anchors droned on about party leaders, few in mainstream media or otherwise, paid attention to these millions of faceless men and women, who helped organise the biggest logistical event of the world -- The 2019 Indian General Election. But, History TV18's documentary, India Inked: History's Biggest Election, tries to give you a closer look at the experiences, struggles and challenges of these people, during the months they prepare for elections to the levels of stress, risk and responsibility they cope with on the D-day, to the post-election counting process, during which, the entire fate of the nation rests on their ability to do their jobs in a free and fair manner.

The documentary throws some amazing facts your way, to give you a sense of how complex organising an event on such a scale is for the Election Commission. It documents the pre-poll outreach programs, the monitoring of candidates' model code of conduct, the difficult treks to far-flung locations to set up polling booths, as well as the last day of counting.

Through this hour-long film, we are also introduced to many stories of voters. From members of marginalized communities in Varanasi to third gender individuals like Rehana Yadav whose story the filmmaker follows as she casts her vote, there are many human elements in this film that makes you proud of election and the power that it represents in a democracy like India.

Talking about the documentary, Avinash Kaul, Managing Director, A+E Networks, TV18 and CEO- Network18 said, " With India Inked: History’s Biggest Election’, HISTORY TV18 reaffirms its commitment to content that is contemporary, compelling, and informative. In showcasing all that is incredible about India, we tell stories of ordinary people achieving the extraordinary and making history in the process."

The documentary also has insights from top election officials, including Sunil Arora, Chief Election Commissioner of India, social media platform representative, polling teams as well as entertainers and performers. While we mostly view elections as a serious event, India Inked: History's Biggest Election reveals the celebratory aspect of it by taking us to Varanasi's ghats where thousands of earthen lamps are lit to commemorate the occasion and introduces us to a group of young Kerala girls, who through song, and dance sensitize voters to come out and vote. The documentary unearths stories from different social backgrounds, depicting how over privileged upper-class first-time voters harbour scepticism about the electoral process, while a 108-year-old woman enthusiastically comes out to vote in a remote Himalayan constituency.

The documentary premieres tonight at 9 PM on History TV18. India Inked: History’s Biggest Election is also available in Standard and High Definition on all DTH and major cable TV service providers and can be viewed in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

