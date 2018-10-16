India is Much More Than Rape Cases, Says Iulia Vantur

Romanian model-actress Iulia Vantur, who is making her Hindi film debut with Radha Kyun Gori Main Kyun Kaala, has says India as a country has a lot to offer and that the rising number of crimes against women in the nation is not what defines it.Iulia was interacting with the media here at the poster launch of the film along with its director Prem R Soni, producers Prerna Arora, Kashish Khan and Arjun N Kapoor and chief guest Raveena Tandon on Monday.Radha Kyon Gori Main Kyon Kaala deals with the rape of a foreigner who visits India to know and understand Indian culture.Since such incidents have happened in real life, asked if Iulia ever had reservations about visiting India due to this reason, she said: "I was fascinated about India and its culture. I was really connected to it so, my love for India and its culture was much bigger than all these cases because India is much more than that."These kind of cases are happening all over the world and unfortunately, in India they are happening more but that doesn't define a nation. We don't have to be scared of that. We have to fight against it by taking appropriate actions and this movie is also about taking action, doing something about it and not letting this kind of unfortunate incidents change your life completely."I think India has so much to offer. There are so many passionate and kind people in this country and I feel they can really change the scenario."What prompted her to make her Hindi film debut with a film like this?"I was so surprised when Prem (Soni) and Prerna (Arora) came with this offer to me. I didn't know how to react but when I heard the story and understood message of the film, I agreed to do it because the message of this film is really important. I believe in things which are connected and I believe some things happens for a reason, so when they approached me with this film, I felt really connected with the subject and my character because she is also a foreigner who is in love of Indian culture."She is strong in nature and doesn't want to give up and I am that kind of a girl. I feel Indian movies are so special because they all the time come with good message with something to learn from it so, honestly, I'm very proud and humbled to be part of this project which deals with such an important issue which India is facing today."Asked whether she supports the raging #MeToo movement in India, Iulia said: "Of course, I support it. It's a very important and serious matter and I think we all should treat it very seriously because sometimes this movement can be misused. So, we have to be very responsible in every action that we take as it can affect some other people who are going through very bad phase because of this."I think women should come out, speak and tell their truth. They shouldn't feel afraid. Even our film is about naming and shaming rapists and the same thing is happening in the #MeToo movement. We have to deal with the matter responsibly and we don't have to make a joke out of it. We have to be very careful as it can ruin someone's life."Radha Kyon Gori Main Kyon Kalaa also stars Jimmy Shergill, and will release in May 2019.