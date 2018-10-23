English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
India Is Now Nick Jonas’ Other Home, Says Priyanka Chopra
Nick and Priyanka made their first joint public appearance at the 2017 Met Gala.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas made their engagement official with a traditional ‘roka’ ceremony in India on August 18, 2018. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Now that Nick Jonas has visited India multiple times, he has got familiar with the country so much so that Priyanka Chopra says it is his second home.
In a recent interview with extratv.com, Priyanka revealed how Nick now feels comfortable enough in India to socialise even without her. “By trip three, he was fine. When I was doing my meetings, he was meeting friends, he was going out. He’s fine now. Now, it’s his other home,” she said.
“I’m not someone who likes to go out too much. I’m someone who’ll, like, call friends in and stay in and he loves experiences... He does know where to go and what’s happening (in India),” she added.
There are reports that the two will get married at Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan in December amid 200 selected guests.
Talking about her wedding dress, Priyanka told Entertainment Weekly, “I always believed that anything and everything that I wear, I have to be comfortable and cute. So it’s going to be cute and comfortable.”
The Quantico actor is also likely to host a bridal shower in New York later this month.
Nick and Priyanka made their first joint public appearance at the 2017 Met Gala. Within a year, the two grew inseparable and finally made it official with a traditional ‘roka’ ceremony in India amid friends and family on August 18, 2018.
