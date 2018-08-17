English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
India is One of the Corrupt, Pretentious & Hypocrite Countries in the World: Annu Kapoor
Annu Kapoor was speaking to the media at the trailer launch of ALT Balaji's web series 'Home'.
File photo of Annu Kapoor
Loading...
Veteran actor Annu Kapoor, who is gearing up for his forthcoming web series Home, has said India is a corrupt, pretentious, hypocritical and indisciplined country.
Annu spoke to the media at the trailer launch of ALT Balaji's web series Home. He was at the event with co-actors Chetna Pande, Parikshit Sahni, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Amol Parashar, director Habib Faisal and producer Ekta Kapoor here on Thursday.
Home is inspired by true events. It narrates the story of a family struggling to fight for their home, which is stuck in the corrupt hands of builders.
As illegal construction is a very relevant issue in India, Annu was asked who is to be blamed -- the government, bureaucrats, contractor or owner of the house.
He said: "Our country is one of the corrupt, pretentious, hypocrite and indisciplined countries of the world and there are many reasons for that. The race that refuses to take collective responsibility of the motherland and the society, will become like India.
"I have often heard people saying politicians are corrupt, but you elect them. You are corrupt, and that's why you are electing them. So, it's an interrelated relationship. When you don't have power, that time you feel exploited and people who have power, they exploit others. So, it's not that easy.
"Your entire system is damaged because you are corrupt. Till the time, you will not send an honest individual in the parliament, till that time, this whining and cribbing will continue".
He also spoke about how the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) Act is not being implemented properly in various parts of India.
"The government of India has introduced RERA bill. It is like a tiger who doesn't have paws because government of India has introduced it in a way where they have left it on state governments to modify or rectify a couple of things.
"The moment you leave it to the local administration, that time you have to realise that the nexus of politicians, builders and bureaucrats are legal in this country.
"I think we actors, directors and producers of shows and the media are after-products of the whole system and the day we will realise our collective responsibility, this question will not arise. In Mumbai, now there aren't many cases of mafias but it will take some time."
Home is directed by Habib Faisal. The 12-episode show will be streaming on the ALT Balaji app and the website from August 29
Also Watch
Annu spoke to the media at the trailer launch of ALT Balaji's web series Home. He was at the event with co-actors Chetna Pande, Parikshit Sahni, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Amol Parashar, director Habib Faisal and producer Ekta Kapoor here on Thursday.
Home is inspired by true events. It narrates the story of a family struggling to fight for their home, which is stuck in the corrupt hands of builders.
As illegal construction is a very relevant issue in India, Annu was asked who is to be blamed -- the government, bureaucrats, contractor or owner of the house.
He said: "Our country is one of the corrupt, pretentious, hypocrite and indisciplined countries of the world and there are many reasons for that. The race that refuses to take collective responsibility of the motherland and the society, will become like India.
"I have often heard people saying politicians are corrupt, but you elect them. You are corrupt, and that's why you are electing them. So, it's an interrelated relationship. When you don't have power, that time you feel exploited and people who have power, they exploit others. So, it's not that easy.
"Your entire system is damaged because you are corrupt. Till the time, you will not send an honest individual in the parliament, till that time, this whining and cribbing will continue".
He also spoke about how the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) Act is not being implemented properly in various parts of India.
"The government of India has introduced RERA bill. It is like a tiger who doesn't have paws because government of India has introduced it in a way where they have left it on state governments to modify or rectify a couple of things.
"The moment you leave it to the local administration, that time you have to realise that the nexus of politicians, builders and bureaucrats are legal in this country.
"I think we actors, directors and producers of shows and the media are after-products of the whole system and the day we will realise our collective responsibility, this question will not arise. In Mumbai, now there aren't many cases of mafias but it will take some time."
Home is directed by Habib Faisal. The 12-episode show will be streaming on the ALT Balaji app and the website from August 29
Also Watch
-
Independence Day Flashback: Dispelling Myths Around the National Anthem
-
Tuesday 14 August , 2018
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
-
Saturday 28 July , 2018
Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Independence Day Flashback: Dispelling Myths Around the National Anthem
Tuesday 14 August , 2018 Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
Monday 13 August , 2018 Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
Saturday 28 July , 2018 Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Satyameva Jayate Director is on 'Box-office Sugar High', Producer Nikkhil Advani Asks Him to 'Calm Down'
- Biggest Legoland Park to Feature Eight Themed Lands in New York
- 'We Are Not Just Your Lungi-Bros': Kerala Resident Says India Ignored 'God's Own Country' During Flood Crisis
- Asian Games: Indonesia's Richest Man Going for Gold
- As a Rebellious Writer, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is Tremendously Fierce in Manto Trailer. Watch Video
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...