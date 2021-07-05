'India is Where My Heart is', Says London-bound Sonam Kapoor

Actress Sonam Kapoor appeared on the cover of Vogue India for the July month’s issue. She breathtaking in all the looks of the photoshoot for the magazine. Currently staying in Notting Hill, Sonam speaks about her life in the UK and missing Bombay and her family there. Sonam is no stranger to being the face of Vogue. Over the years, Sonam has done no less than 10 covers for the popular fashion magazine. In one of the pics, she looks like a goddess in a Dolce & Gabbana shimmery ball gown, completed with fine jewellery. This ensemble from the Alta Moda collection proves yet again, there really is no look Sonam can’t carry off.

Speaking to Vogue India, ahead of the issue’s release, Sonam said, “When people think of me, they shouldn’t only think that I changed the way people look at fashion in India.”

The actress is looking forward to the day she can travel freely between London and Mumbai again. Living in London is good for her as she admires the parks and lack of pollution, the museums and more. However, it was tough for the actress to not be in India at a time of national crisis.

Speaking about holding on to her roots really hard, she said, “London has made me realise that I’m very Indian. I now realise what being an immigrant actually means. Migrating to a new place is hard. I didn’t understand why Indians abroad were more Indian than Indians in India, and I realised it’s because we hold on to our roots so hard.”

But there is no substitute to her life in Bombay, she admits. “I miss Bombay—the food, my family, my friends, the traffic, the movie industry. I love living here, but India is where my heart is,” said Sonam.

Sonam, who is living with her husband Anand Ahuja in London, has spoken about how she longs to visit India more often. In April, she penned a long note, sharing how much she had been “craving to go back home." “I miss India so much, and I’ve been craving to go back home and see my family and friends desperately. But I realise I might be dissing my new home a little bit that has given me so much including my beautiful husband, Anand Ahuja. A bad day in London is still better than a good day anywhere else.” She also quoted an excerpt on London city by American writer and poet Ralph Waldo Emerson.

Sonam’s last movie outing was The Zoya Factor opposite Dulquer Salmaan.

